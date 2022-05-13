There will be a Sunday Seminar on Native Plants this weekend starting at 2 p.m. at the Mahr Historic Home. The event is free for all who wish to attend.
Guest speaker from Ironweed Native Plant Nursery in Columbia, Alicia Bosela, will be presenting on all things native plants. Bosela’s passion is fostering environmental health via plants, education and people. Her love and knowledge of native plants is sure to inspire the crowd.
According to Bosela, The talk will feature a variety of cool native edibles and it will delve into the uses of several in more depth.
It will conclude with some very interesting uses of native plants as edibles such as some work in trying to use them to create perennial crops and what native Americans used before the “3 sisters” (corn, beans, squash) arrived here from Mexico, aka ‘the Lost Crops.’
Bosela shares that “there are over 2,000 native plants in Kentucky. The Hopkins County area is particularly rich in diversity with the different habitats that abound. Some native edibles include pawpaw fruits, persimmon, hazelnut, pecan and many more. There are some very active citizens and groups in the area dedicated to locating and preserving these beautiful and ever more rare native plants. I think it would be neat to recognize some of them for their tireless work to preserve the natural heritage of the area.
Some of the state’s rare, threatened and endangered plants have been located such as copper iris, blunt toothed mountain mint, & Turk’s cap lily. A plant not officially known to occur in the state but known to be there perhaps 50 years ago, is the American Calamus. We are currently hoping to locate it. If found it would be the first and only place in the state to be found.
“Mahr Park is only one of three locations in the entire state where an unusual form of Trumpet Honeysuckle, normally red in color, is found. The naturally occurring variant is yellow,” Bosela said.
Mahr Park Arboretum is 265 acre park located at 642 Nebo Road in Madisonville.
