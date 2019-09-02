Forty-six dogs were seized Wednesday in the largest animal cruelty case that Animal Control Officer Torrie Davis of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office has seen in her time in the position.
Davis said she received an anonymous tip about a property on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County. The caller reported several dogs were in unfit living conditions and not being properly cared for.
Davis said that is exactly what she found when she and three volunteers arrived at the property.
“From what I gathered from the owner of the animals, it was up to two weeks worth of feces that the animals were living in,” Davis said about the living conditions. “The dogs were unable to escape the cages that they were in and were matted and caked in their own feces and urine.”
Jennifer Mosier, the social media coordinator for the Christian County Animal Shelter and one of the volunteers on scene Wednesday, said the food and water provided for the animals was full of mold and the cages they were living in were much too small for the animals.
Davis and the other volunteers brought the animals to the Christian County Animal Shelter where 38 of the dogs were up for adoption Thursday morning. Many of the animals were dirty, matted, had skin infections, and the worst cases were infected with heartworms, but Davis reported there were no signs of aggression from any of the dogs.
A crowd of more than 50 people gathered outside of the animal shelter Thursday morning, ready to bring these dogs home with them and give them a better life.
Tiffany Marshall, owner of You Dirty Dog Pet Salon in Hopkinsville, was the first to adopt one of the dogs. Marshall also was one of the volunteers who pulled the dogs from the home and spent Wednesday night and Thursday morning bathing and grooming the animals.
“We have five dogs at home, two German Shepherd rescues ourselves,” Marshall said about the female German Shepherd rescue she adopted. “Phoebe is going to a close family friend, but she will be a part of our family and well loved and taken care of.”
Mosier is hopeful all of the seized dogs will be adopted, but also hopes this event will bring awareness to other dogs who need adoption in the shelter.
Currently there are 64 cats and 112 dogs in the shelter that are up for adoption.
“All that you have to do to adopt is come to the shelter, fill out an application, find the animal that you want and pay the adoption fee,” Mosier said. “There are other stipulations with some of the animals, such as heartworm-positive animals, but that is so that we know they are going to be taken care of once they leave the shelter.”
Mosier encourages those adopting a dog or buying a puppy from a breeder to check out the living conditions of the animal before they buy.
“Before I witnessed the puppy mill yesterday, they need rescuing just as badly as our dogs do,” Mosier said. “I don’t think that all breeders are bad. I know there are good breeders, but there are also bad breeders. It is hard for me to now say ‘don’t shop’ because what about these animals who are in these conditions and need rescuing just as bad, but you never know because you don’t see it.”
The Christian County Animal Shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on the shelter and how to adopt, visit their Facebook page.
