Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Christopher Kelley, 37, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and two counts of failure to appear.
Lisa Conner, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Roger McCarty, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication-controlled substance.
Nathan Gillispie, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear and probation violation.
