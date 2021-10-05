Nearly 700 students in Hopkins County will receive a new pair of shoes through the Happy Feet program.
The Happy Feet program, first launched in 2012, benefits students in both the Hopkins County School District and Dawson Springs Independent Schools, and provides students with new name-brand athletic shoes.
According to the non-profit, more than 5,500 students have received a new pair of shoes over the course of nearly a decade of work.
Cheri McNary, the Happy Feet Committee Chair, said that before she became involved in the program she didn’t realize a need like this existed in the area.
“I know how a new pair of shoes makes me feel,” McNary said. “I could not even imagine, when I started doing this, that I would meet and talk to kids who said they have never been able to choose a new pair of shoes.”
Many businesses have become involved in sponsoring this event including McNary’s workplace, Independence Bank, where she serves as the bank’s vice president and loan officer.
Happy Feet is completely funded from community donations. All administrative and committee duties are done on a volunteer basis and no salaries are earned.
McNary said although the end goal is unchanged, the setup this year changed.
The previous model involved a day of measuring students’ feet, followed by placing an order that included a lone shoe option for boys and girls. The students would sometimes wait for weeks for the items to be delivered.
Now, McNary said an Indiana-based company, Shoe Sensation, has stepped in to provide a variety of brands, colors and sizes for the students to choose from.
According to a release from the non-profit, the “improved selection” process was set up in a private location on school property where the students were able to make their selection and wear their shoes back to class.
“It warms your heart to know you’re making a lasting impression,” said Amy Lynch, the Browning Springs Youth Services Coordinator. “This may be the only pair of shoes they get until we do this event next year.”
“You get hugs from kids that say ‘thank you’ and it really breaks your heart,” said Amanda Crowell, the market sales director for Shoe Sensation. “When you put a pair of shoes on a kid that is wearing two sizes too small and you see their faces light up no matter the age, it makes them feel better.”
Happy Feet’s fall event is expected to be held on Oct. 21. The second gathering, March Mania, is scheduled for in the spring. All donations raised in Hopkins County stay local and benefit students here.
Happy Feet continues to evolve to meet more needs. It is expanding to help even more students through new programs such as the Teen Christmas Shopping Project and A Chance to Dance.
For more information, visit the non-profit on Facebook or email happyfeethopkinscounty@gmail.com.
