Madisonville Police have announced the arrest of Trevor S. Duvall, 23 of Madisonville, on charges of first degree sodomy and first degree sexual abuse.
According to MPD, Duvall admitted during an interview with police that during the summer of 2020, he subjected a victim of less than 18 years of age to deviant sexual intercourse by “forcible compulsion.” He further admitted that during the years of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 that he subjected a victim of less than 18 to sexual contact by forcible compulsion multiple times.
Police say upon admitting sexual contact, Duvall denied any sexual gratification.
He was booked at the Hopkins County Jail on Thursday and released on Friday.
