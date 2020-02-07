A collision in downtown Madisonville during the noon hour Thursday sent one driver to the hospital.
A police statement says a van turned right from Sugg Street onto South Main around 12:20 p.m. but apparently didn’t notice an approaching car. The collision damaged both vehicles.
Naomi Curneal, 61, of Madisonville drove the car. She was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville with injuries.
The driver of the van, Jonathan Harris, 32, of Madisonville, was not hurt. It was unclear Thursday night if he’ll face any charges.
