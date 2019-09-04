The Hopkins County School board approved a decrease in property taxes for the 2019-20 school year Tuesday night during its board meeting.
The board approved a decrease from 69 cents per $100 assessed value to 68.2 cents per $100.The decrease in property tax will amount to approximately $204,000 less in tax monies for Hopkins County Schools, according to school officials.
During the meeting, board member Steve Faulk said he was proud of their decision to lower the tax rate.
"I want to comment on how proud I am that we can provide for the students in our facilities and take care of the
community at the same time," said Faulk. "It's a blessing."
Chairman J.W. Durst agreed with Faulk and voiced his pleasure in the school board's conservatism.
"I think that we have tightened our belts quite tightly this year," said Durst. "We have become incredibly efficient; always looking for opportunities to improve. We're not adding burden to the taxpayers that we serve. I know that we have all worked very hard to make sure that we're doing the right thing for the kids in our community."
In other business, the school board recognized 11 high school students from Hopkins County for attending the Governor's Scholars Program this year. Marty Cline, an assistant superintendent, spoke to the benefits of the program.
"The Governor's Scholars program strives to enhance Kentucky's next generation of civic and economic leaders. The program provides academic and personal growth through the balance of a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life experience," said Cline. "These students had to complete an application and compete with others across the entire state. It is an extremely strenuous application process, so we are very proud to present those that have been selected as Governor's Scholars."
Two students from Hopkins County Central High School were recognized -- Abigail Dixon and Nova Gilkey.
Nine students from Madisonville North Hopkins High School were recognized: Rachel Carver, MaKayla Koon, Chelsea Mason, Jared Gobin, Nathan Kelley, Cole Lawrence, Devin Richardson, Cameron Walker and Julia Howerton.
