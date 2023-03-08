Hopkins County has been awarded $17,775 in Federal Appropriation from congress to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, which is earmarked to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Dee Padgett, the interim executive director for United Way of the Coalfield, said this is something the United Way is put in charge of by the federal government each year.

