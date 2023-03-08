Hopkins County has been awarded $17,775 in Federal Appropriation from congress to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, which is earmarked to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Dee Padgett, the interim executive director for United Way of the Coalfield, said this is something the United Way is put in charge of by the federal government each year.
“We have a FEMA board that will go over the applications and decide who is awarded which monies,” she said.
The local board will determine how the funds are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. They are also responsible for recommending agencies to receive funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Padgett said the two agencies in the past who have primarily received it are the Hope2All Food Bank and The Salvation Army.
The requirements to apply for the funds are that the organization has to be a private voluntary non-profit or unit of government, be eligible to receive Federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Padgett said any organization that meets the criteria should apply. She said the funds are not distributed ahead of time but are more of a reimbursement.
“They are distributed after they are spent, and often it takes some time,” said Padgett. “If they are smaller agencies or a smaller nonprofit that doesn’t have that capital, then perhaps it would be a hardship to wait for that money.”
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds must contact United Way of the Coalfield by the application deadline on Tuesday, March 28. They are located at 1 South Main Street, Suite 202, or call 270-821-3170.
