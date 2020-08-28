As of Thursday morning, the Hopkins County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19.
In all, there have been 486 confirmed cases in the county, with 388 listed as recovered and 35 fatalities, leaving 63 active cases, according to the department.
Nutritional relief is coming today during the pandemic with a food pantry for those in need.
Landon’s Hope and the Tri-State Food Bank will hold its third Mobile Food Pantry today in White Plains at 1130 Concord Drive from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and in Nebo at 8850 Nebo Road Fire Department from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Tammy Moore, founder of Landon’s Hope, said the pantry will be a drive-thru scenario.
“They will stay in their car,” she said. “They will give a name and a household size and we will put the food in the vehicle.”
Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update saying that as of 4 p.m., there were at least 45,978 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 775 of which were newly reported on Thursday.
“We’re tracking again about what we’ve seen the last several weeks,” said Beshear. “Did you ever think we’d be to the point where 775 wouldn’t sound abnormal? It means that we do have to push to have fewer cases, but it does show that we are doing a lot of testing.”
Beshear reported eight new deaths in the state.
The deaths reported Thursday include an 84-year-old man from Allen County; an 84-year-old man from Barren County; an 80-year-old woman from Green County; a 70-year-old man from Hardin County; a 90-year-old man from Lewis County; a 74-year-old man from Madison County; an 89-year-old woman from McCracken County; and a 75-year-old man from Warren County.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 848,937 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.80%. At least 9,731 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
“There are still some out there claiming kids don’t get the virus or transmit the virus. Here’s what I’d tell them: there are 130 kids 18 and under on today’s report,” Beshear said. “That’s a trend we have to pay attention to. Today we’re reporting 11 high school-aged kids in Warren County. Eleven kids in one county alone. I hope that contact tracing is going fast, because that school system is open.”
