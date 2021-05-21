Five people were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a Hopkins County Crime Stopper tip that was originally received in November.
Shelby Cunningham, 22, of Princeton, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
William Lively, 64, of Dawson Springs, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Jeffery Parker, 28, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Charles Parker, 52, of Dawson Springs, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Lorena Halbur, 35, of Dawson Springs, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Still in jail $5,000 cash bond court date May 28 at 9 a.m.
Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit began receiving Crime Stopper tips in November of last year in reference to Charles Parker and his son, Jeffery Parker, trafficking methamphetamine in Hopkins County.
Detectives say they were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence at 12490 Nortonville Road in Dawson Springs where they found over a quarter pound of methamphetamine, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia they said was “consistent with drug trafficking.”
During the search warrant, detectives say they located a firearm in a room that allegedly belonged to Lively and Halbur, who are both convicted felons.
Detectives also seized methamphetamine and prescription pills from Cunningham.
Cunningham was released from jail late Wednesday night with a court date set for 9 a.m. June 21. Lively and Halbur are still in jail as of Thursday afternoon with a $5,000 cash bond with a court date set for 9 a.m. Friday, May 28. Jeffery and Charles Parker were still in jail as of Thursday afternoon on a $20,000 bond with a court date also set for May 28.
