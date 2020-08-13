Despite a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear that no in-person classes start until Sept. 28 in the commonwealth, members of the Hopkins County Board of Education are still considering options.
A special called board meeting Wednesday night didn’t result in any action specific to the start of school, and another special called meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today is unlikely to result in any decisions either, say officials. Instead, any action from the board will likely come from Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting set to start at 5:30 p.m.
Board members discussed several topics in addition to returning to in-person classes, including on-campus teaching and athletics.
The board discussed the possibility of returning with the district’s original hybrid model plan to start the school year Aug. 26, but the discussion was tabled until tonight’s meeting.
The board will take part in a town hall meeting tonight with the Kentucky School Boards Association to get answers to questions they have about returning to school.
Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby advised the board of the risks and liabilities that come with going against the governor’s recommendation.
Board member Steve Faulk said he has respect for Beshear and the decisions he is having to make, but feels the need to return to the classroom is important.
“My question is what happens if conditions don’t change for the better at the end of September,” he said. “I personally don’t think that they will improve. I understand it’s a tough decision, but I also believe it’s very important to get back in school. Not all kids can do well in a virtual setting.”
Faulk said he knows COVID-19 is a serious issue, but he believes that delaying school would negatively impact many students.
Board member Dr. J.W. Durst said he talked with Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach Wednesday. He said she reported more than 22 new coronavirus cases in the last week Hopkins County. According to Durst, Beach said the positivity rate threshold to hold any in-person classes is 4%, while the state is hovering near 6% currently.
“I think the more objective we could be with our data, the better we are at making good health decisions,” he said. “If we could find out what our positivity rate is (in Hopkins County) and what are case numbers are, I think that can help us. I think we follow the governor’s lead, but that doesn’t mean that we follow forever.”
Durst thinks for now the board should follow the governor’s recommendations.
“I hate that I’m recommending what the governor’s saying, but I understand,” he said. “I think it is the wise thing, at least, to begin with. I think we do our due diligence. I think we push very hard to return to the classroom, as Mr. Faulk has recommended, as soon as we possibly can, and as safe as we possibly can.”
The only action taken during the meeting regarded athletics. Durst made the motion to continue following the Kentucky High School Athletic Associations guidelines, except that the board restricts no indoor activities until further guidance from the KHSAA. The board voted unanimously.
With this, no fall sport will be able to practice inside, which will exclude the use of weight rooms. The KHSAA is scheduled to make an announcement next Thursday, Aug. 20.
The board also heard from Kentucky Education Association representative Michael Powers about teachers returning to work in the classroom even though they may teach virtually, pending the board’s decision.
“Our teachers in Hopkins County are very adamant that we need to be back in the building,” he said. “We believe it’s in our best interest, quite frankly, and more importantly, in our students’ best interest for us to be in the school buildings.”
The board will take action on teachers working from their classrooms during Monday’s meeting at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
