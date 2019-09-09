A criminal complaint was served recently to the owner of a popular meat processing company in Logan County charging him with illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey and buy/sell/transport protected wildlife mussels/fish/raw fur.
The case, which stems back to 2018, claims Alvin Yoder, owner-operator of Yoder's Specialty Meats, has been selling deer meat products to customers who had not harvested or taken a deer to his facility, as well as providing additional product to those who had brought deer into him for processing.
A search warrant was issued on the business Feb. 27, 2019, after a lengthy investigation. All phone and social media records have been seized along with computers and other personal items.
Officer Scott McIntosh with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources filed the criminal complaint with the Logan County District Court. The complaint states that when the search warrant was served Feb. 27, 2019, at 185 Garretts Way, Rockfield, officers with the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife observed dozens of pieces of unprocessed deer meat that was not tagged or labeled according to state regulation.
Officers obtained the paperwork that the owner (Alvin Yoder) used as intake records and found that the records were in violation. There were at least 190 records obtained that lacked the state-regulated information.
Following the execution of the warrant, further investigation revealed that between the dates of December 2018 through January 2019, multiple individuals had purchased deer meat from the facility even though they had not harvested or taken a deer to that facility. Other individuals took deer to the facility to be processed and received more product than what they had brought in.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13 in Logan District Court. This is an ongoing investigation, that may result in additional charges.
County Attorney Joe Ross will be prosecuting the case and is working with both Yoder's attorney Travis Locke and Officers with Kentucky Department of Fish & Wild Life Resources.
