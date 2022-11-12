Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Dustin H. Austin, of Madisonville, was charged, November 7, 2022, for possession of marijuan.
Taylor B. Metheny, of Nicholasville, KY, was charged, November 8, 2022, for violation of KY EPO/DVO.
Kainoa A. Correa, of Clarksville, TN, was charged, November 8, 2022, for reckless drivnig, speeding 20mph over limit, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding traffic light, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Trevor A. Massey, was charged, November 9, 2022, for unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, promotion use of minor by electronic means, promoting a minor in sexual performance.
Morgan J. Johnson, was charged, November 9, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Seth A. Stewart, was charged, November 9, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Neomi Pryor, was charged, November 10, 2022, for trafficking methamphetamine in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trent Teague, was charged, November 9, 2022, for no motorcycle operator’s license, no registration plates, license to be in possession, no tail lights, unapproved or no eye protection device and failure to maintain required insurance.
Dylan J. Woolsey, was charged, November 10, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Ky’Rai Adonis Pettus, was charged, November 9, 2022, for rear license not illuminated no operator’s license.
Daron W. Meatris, was charged, November 9, 2022, for disregarding a stop sign, operating on asupended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card.
