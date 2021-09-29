Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Gregory Childress, 52, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with five counts of failure to appear, tampering with prisoner monitoring device and non-payment of court costs.
Noah Anderson, 22, of Owensboro, was charged Monday with reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
