The social media cry to get road work done during the coronavirus quarantine has been heard in part of Hopkins County.
A new bridge over Clear Creek opened this week on Kentucky Highway 70/Beulah Road, about four miles west of Madisonville. It opened well ahead of schedule, as the projected completion date was mid-May.
This means Beulah Road now has two new bridges within about one mile of each other. The western bridge over Sugar Creek was replaced last fall. They were part of a three-bridge contract with Ragle Inc. worth $2.2 million. The other one was built in Christian County.
The new bridge was finished in less than 12 weeks. Its completion means drivers no longer have to take a detour through Earlington, using West Main Street and North McEuen Street.
Keirsten Jaggers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says about 2,300 vehicles will use the new bridges on an average day.
