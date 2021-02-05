Hopkins County Schools want to get students back in school full-time and are working on a plan to achieve that goal.
On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby met with school principals and administrative directors for a work session to discuss what returning to school would look like.
“We talked about barriers, we have talked about the ‘why,’ we’ve talked about an actual schedule and a timeline and the needs we would have,” she said. “We are tweaking things as we speak and hope to have a proposal to share with our Board of Education on Monday night.”
The board is scheduled to meet in a special called session at 5:30 p.m. Monday night at the Hopkins County Career and Tech Center.
Ashby said after the last special called board meeting on Tuesday, there were varying opinions among board members on how and when to return.
“We knew the common thread through all of it is our board members, and all of our administrators and staff want to get our kids back, and we want to do that effectively and safely,” she said.
James Madison Middle School Principal Matt Melton said they had a lot of great discussions and planning throughout the work session.
“We are really moving forward in what we are trying to do,” he said. “There is a lot of stuff that needs to be put in place before we can bring kids back.”
Ashby wanted to make sure principals had an opportunity to talk with their faculty and staff to get their input before presenting a final plan to the board.
Erika Stark, Southside Elementary principal, said after the work session she had a meeting with her staff so she could get feedback. She will bring that input back to share with the district.
Ashby said there has not been another meeting scheduled with the principals and administrators, but they have talked about doing a zoom meeting to finalize the plan.
“It is the final decision of the Board of Education as to whether they want to approve of that plan and how they decide to move forward,” she said.
She wanted to remind everyone that regardless of what happens Monday night, parents can decide to have their child continue virtual learning for the remainder of the school year.
