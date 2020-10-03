If you are looking to get rid of some recycling material in Hopkins County, the convenience centers are open and accepting everything but plastic.
“We do have our metal and cardboard recycling bins out at the convenience centers so we can still take those,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive, Jack Whitfield Jr.
The City of Madisonville has reopened their recycling facility, but due to limited personnel they cannot handle the amount of recycling from the entire county.
“We usually use inmate labor to help with our sorting and recycling and right now we are not able to get inmates due to the COVID situation,” said Stephanie Gipson, superintendent of the City of Madisonville Public Works.
There has not been a case of COVID-19 in the jails yet, but it would be difficult to physically separate everyone, which would make the spread run faster, Whitfield said. Depending on how the spread of COVID-19 continues will impact how the state will handle inmate labor being used in the future.
While the metal and cardboard bins are out for public use, the plastic recycling containers are not even out for people to put their plastic in right now, he said.
The recycling program takes plastic bottles, jugs and containers; steal, tin, bi-metals and aluminum cans; paper food boxes and containers, newspapers and inserts, magazines, catalogs, paperback books, bagged shredded paper, envelopes, junk mail, white paper, greeting cards, file folders, aluminum foil, pans and cardboard (in three-foot pieces).
They do not take glass, air filters, hygiene products, hypodermic needles, diapers and foam products.
A recycling bin can be provided to your specific address within 48 hours of registration, according to the City of Madisonville Public Works Department website.
“The city offers the curbside recycling free of charge to our sanitation customers here in the city limits,” said Gipson.
To enroll in the City of Madisonville’s recycle program, email irecycle@madisonvillegov.com with your name, address and phone number or call 270-824-2117.
To find a convenience center and their open hours, go to Hopkins County Sanitation Department on the county’s website.
