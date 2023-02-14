The Hopkins County Historical Society’s meeting on Thursday focused on perceptions and reflections on Black History in the schools.
Society Docent Danny Byrum shared his eyewitness account of school integration in his hometown of Earlington before the guest speaker, Wendy Eaves, was introduced.
“In 1964, the small year President Johnson signed the historic Civil Rights Bill, J.W. Million and John B. Atkinson Memorial schools integrated to form Earlington High School up on Pasture Hill. I was a freshman, and my sister was a senior that year,” he said. “I remember having a sense of eagerness and anticipation on the first day of class. Many of the Million students had been my playmates throughout the years.
Eaves was an English teacher and assistant principal at Browning Springs Middle and was a guidance counselor and English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School before becoming the principal of West Broadway Elementary.
Eaves said that being assistant principal was the most challenging since that position deals mainly with discipline issues.
“There were those times that my authority as both a woman and as a minority has been questioned,” she said. “Despite this, my 19 years as an educator in Hopkins County has been a positive and rewarding experience. I would have to say teaching remains my favorite occupation. Nothing competes with knowing the student in a personal way.”
The Historical Society meets monthly at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday at the Government Center, 54 N. Main Street.
For more information, contact the Historical Society at 270-821-3986.
