The Madisonville Police Department responded to two wrecks — one Saturday and one on Monday — with injuries reported in both accidents.
On Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Island Ford Road and Ridgewood Drive around 9 a.m. where Charles Wallace, 62, of Madisonville, was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra north crossing Island Ford Road from Island Park Drive when he struck a 2006 Honda CR-V driven by Zachary Pennington, 19, also of Madisonville.
Wallace told police he did not see Pennington’s vehicle.
Amber Pennington, 18, of Madisonville, a passenger in Zachary Pennington’s vehicle, was transported to Baptist Health Emergency Room for possible injuries.
On Monday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to 302 East Center Street where they reported Donna Taylor, 58, was operating a GMC Terrain westbound toward East Arch Street when she disregarded the traffic control device striking the driver’s side of a Toyota Highlander operated by Penny Leonard, 52. Both drivers were transported to Baptist Health by family members.
