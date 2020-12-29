The impact of the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day was felt even as far as Hopkins County, knocking out 911 communications over the weekend but has since been fixed on Monday.
An RV exploded Christmas morning at Second Avenue and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville causing AT&T outages to begin around noon on Friday, according to reports. The outage impacted a large portion of Kentucky along with the Nashville Metropolitan area.
“AT&T had some significant issues as far as landlines and mobile phones,” said Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey. “There were some Internet issues as well.”
Bailey said the southern part of the county completely lost AT&T cell phone service over the weekend.
“It was non-existent,” he said. “The northern part of the county was hit or miss.”
Bailey said he used phones provided by Verizon that allowed his work to continue throughout the weekend.
Bailey added first responders in the area were still able to communicate with two-way radios.
At the Hopkins County Dispatch, Supervisor Chris King said the only issue from the Nashville explosion was the 911 lines.
“Our administrative lines were still operational,” he said. “We rolled our 911 lines over to our administration lines, so we still received all of our calls.”
King said the call traffic was not busy over the Christmas weekend.
“It was a typical Christmas weekend,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot going on.”
Bailey said the Western Kentucky area was no stranger to losing cell service in times of crisis having lost phone services before during ice storms.
Businesses were also impacted by the explosion as well.
Shawn Littlepage, the owner of Dixie Pan in Nortonville, said he lost sales for two or three days because he had to go cash only before his credit card system began to function again on Monday.
