The Jolly Jingle Mingle event will be coming to Madisonville, Friday, December 9, 2022, from 6-9p.m., to benefit Impact Mentoring Inc., formerly Big Brother Big Sister.
“We’ve done fundraisers and stuff before, but this is the first year for this one,” Reba Burris, Case Manager for Impact Mentoring Inc. said. “We are hoping to have a big turnout, but we are unsure since we have never had this type of event.”
According to Burris, Impact Mentoring Inc., the organization has been around for a long time, nearly thirty years.
“We were Big Brother Big Sister, then it downsized and transitioned to Impact Mentoring which is a independent entity but we go along with what we learned from Big Brother Big Sister. We follow what we learned and that is how we implement our volunteering program and our community based events.”
Burris said the organization’s biggest fundraising event is typically in the way of bowling, which is what they are known for, but when COVID hit and they were not able to host the bowling fundraiser, they had to get creative and think of different ways to raise money.
“We were going to try this (bowling event) again but the alley is busy with their leagues this time of year. So we got together for some mutual brainstorming and thought what would be good this time of year, and here is the Jolly Jingle Mingle. We do hope to have a bowling event again in the spring though.”
The mingle will consist of heavy appetizers and food provided by Swaggy P’s BBQ & Catering, a cash bar, a silent auction and performances by the HCCHS and MNHHS choirs. People will be able to bid on all items in the auction with all donations going to benefit Impact Mentoring Inc.
Some items that have already been received for the auction include a Yeti cooler, bracelets and jewelry donated from Roger’s Jeweler’s, a two-foot wooden Santa Claus, holiday décor and much more.
Tickets cost $30 and are still available for purchase either by phone 270-821-0688 or text 270-339-1921. Tickets will be available for purchase until the night before the event.
The event will be held in Barn B at Mahr Park, located at 55 Mahr Park Road.
