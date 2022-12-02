The Jolly Jingle Mingle event will be coming to Madisonville, Friday, December 9, 2022, from 6-9p.m., to benefit Impact Mentoring Inc., formerly Big Brother Big Sister.

“We’ve done fundraisers and stuff before, but this is the first year for this one,” Reba Burris, Case Manager for Impact Mentoring Inc. said. “We are hoping to have a big turnout, but we are unsure since we have never had this type of event.”

