Earlington man indicted, accused of strangulation, fight with trooper

An Earlington man who was arrested after a police chase in November faces an additional charge of strangling his girlfriend's teenage son.
A Hopkins County grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday says Joshua O. Thacker, 27, committed fourth-degree assault and strangulation around Sunday, Oct. 27. Court records indicate Thacker had a fight with his girlfriend that weekend which left their Earlington home "somewhat destroyed."
Thacker reportedly attacked the 19-year-old because he refused to put away items thrown around during the fight. Court records show Thacker "grabbed him by the throat and pinned him against the wall by the throat."
Thacker was arrested Sunday, Nov. 10, after he reportedly tried to elude Kentucky State Police and drove off the road on Oakwood Avenue. A KSP arrest report says Thacker punched a trooper several times during a wrestling match, demanding the trooper "give up his weapon to throw it."
A Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer helped bring Thacker into custody. The KSP says its investigation found Thacker was driving a stolen bobtail truck.
Thacker was indicted on 12 counts: fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing police, attempting to disarm a peace officer, operating with a suspended/revoked license, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, driving a commercial vehicle without a valid license, theft by unlawful taking
and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Thacker's criminal record shows convictions in Bell and Harlan counties during this decade. The Harlan County case in March 2015 was for third-degree assault against police.
Thacker remains in the Hopkins County Jail on $26,000 cash bond. He's scheduled for a pre-trial conference Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Girlfriend Wendy A. Winebarger, 43, also has been in court several times. "I've had a really bad year," she said sobbing to District Judge Bill Whitledge during her most recent arraignment last week.
Jail records indicate Winebarger currently faces three counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County. She's also been charged this fall with fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Winebarger is held on a $30,000 cash bond and is due to return to court Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
The Hopkins County Grand Jury also indicted seven suspects in a drug ring which authorities broke up in late September:
• Joshua Betar, 36, of Madisonville is charged with engaging in organized crime and two other counts.
• Andrea Browning, 29, of Madisonville is charged with four counts, including the receipt of a stolen gun.
• Jesse Cummings, 23, of Earlington is charged with engaging in organized crime.
• James Gibson, 30, of Madisonville is charged with nine total counts, including the receipt of a stolen gun.
• Justin Goode, 29, of Nortonville is charged with six total counts, including the possession of a fake $100 bill at a convenience store in August.
• Zachery Massey, 34, of Nortonville is charged with engaging in organized crime and two other drug-related counts.
• Kenneth Vannoy, 37, of Madisonville is charged with engaging in organized crime and first-degree persistent felony offender.
