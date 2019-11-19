Indictment lists seven child abuse counts against Sanchez

A Madisonville man now faces seven total charges relating to rape, sodomy and other illegal activities with minors.
Efren Gonzalez Sanchez, 31, was one of several people indicted last week by a Hopkins County grand jury. The indictment says he may have begun committing the crimes as far back as October 2018. Sanchez was arrested in late August.
Sanchez is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree sodomy. Those cases date from July and August. In all of them, the indictment says the alleged victim was younger than 16 years old and had a mental disability. At least one attack may have been recorded on camera.
Sanchez also is indicted on two counts of second degree unlawful transaction with a minor on the weekend of April 26-27. The indictment does not detail what happened, but a Madisonville police report filed in mid-September claimed Sanchez shared alcohol and marijuana with a juvenile.
The seventh count accuses Sanchez of the use of a minor younger than 16 in a sexual performance.
Madisonville police have said Sanchez admitted to the sex crimes at a mobile home park on Whittington Drive when he was arrested.
Sanchez remains in the Hopkins County Jail on $11,000 total cash bond. He's also under a hold for possible action by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Defense attorney Gerald Burns said Sanchez has lived in this area for 12 years.
