The Hopkins County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend bringing the total number of active cases on Monday to 503.
Hopkins County is still classified as red with 46.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. To be classified red means a county has over 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
“According to the Department of Public Health, if you go out at this time there is a good chance that you are going to be exposed to COVID-19,” said Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department.
With Thanksgiving coming up, Beach advises people to keep social circles small, not to go anywhere if they are sick and to have Thanksgiving with immediate family only. More specific guidelines are on the Hopkins County Health Department Facebook page at www. facebook.com/hopkins countyhealthdept.
“The whole state is on the verge of becoming red,” said Beach, adding that the health department is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. “We are concerned that we are going to get back into the situation where the hospitals are no longer able to have elective procedures and that we will be worried about the hospitals capacity.”
Baptist Health Madisonville also announced they are suspending visitation for most patients in the hospital and medical group practices allowing only essential caregivers to accompany patients for medical appointments or tests.
“For the past few weeks, Kentucky has experienced an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and our service area is no different,” said Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Madisonville. “This change is for the safety of our patients and to aid in protecting the health of our staff so they can continue to provide care for those in need.”
Those allowed to visit or accompany a patient will be screened prior to visitation. For more information on Baptist Health policies and response to COVID-19, visit www.baptisthealth.com or follow Baptist Health Madisonville on social media.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.