The second annual Beech Bash in the Bluegrass was held last weekend at the Madisonville Regional Airport, drawing large crowds to the facility for the second consecutive year.
“I want to at recognize our airport and a job well done,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “There were 92 plans from all over the nation here in Hopkins County.”
Beech Bash is a private event hosted by the airport for Beech Craft Bonanza enthusiasts from all over the country and is set up much like a car cruise in.
“We had over 11 different aircraft types,” said airport director Emily Herron. “Participants came from 26 different states and we even had one from France!”
Although the event was closed to the general public, those who attended spent time and money in the community.
“We had great speakers, including Mark Baker, President of AOPA and Tom Turner, President of American Bonanza Society, along with several others who spoke on topics relevant to general aviation,” said Herron. “King’s Highway played on Saturday afternoon and folks enjoyed food from local restaurants, took a tour of the Bard Distillery, and of course stayed in our local hotels. It was another successful event!”
This year’s event had a surprise guest who managed to get through the weekend unnoticed.
“We even had a four-time astronaut that nobody even knew was here,” said Cotton. “He was flying literally under the radar. He came in and enjoyed the weekend. Everybody found out who he was after he left.”
Herron confirmed that a retired astronaut was indeed among the events notable guests.
