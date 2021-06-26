Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Destiny Mosley, 29, of Louisville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
James Cochrane, 28, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with three counts of failure to appear.
Cody Kelly, 30, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Erik Martin, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
Jena Reeder, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Brian Bourland, 39, of Madisonville, was served a warrant Thursday for probation violation.
