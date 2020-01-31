A Crofton woman is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a garage in Dawson Springs.
According to a news release from the Dawson Springs Police Department, Nicole R. Hopper, 36, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fire at 312 E. Walnut St. She was also charged with an incident at same address from Jan. 19.
Dawson police say Hopper kicked in the door of the home, assaulted the resident, Thomas Shaver, and damaged a television. Police say she and the victim know each other and have had issues.
Hopper reportedly told police she sent Shaver a text message that she was going to burn his stuff. She was spotted on video near the property just before the fire started, according to the report. Police say Hopper admitted to being at the residence.
The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the garage and spread to the house on the property. The garage was a total loss while the house received substantial damage, according to the report. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Hopper’s charges include first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and second-degree criminal mischief.
Hopper was being held in the Hopkins County Jail Thursday on $20,000 cash bond. She’s scheduled to appear in court Friday, Feb. 7.
