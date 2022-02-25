The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual awards event taking place Friday, April 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center, and the deadline is this evening.
This year marks the 10th Annual Evening of the Stars, which is an awards ceremony event that highlights and honors different businesses throughout the county in a multitude of areas.
The Chamber seeks nominations for local leaders, organizations and businesses that gone above and beyond in the past year, showing their commitment to Hopkins County and the community in which they serve.
Seven awards will be presented during the ceremony and the nominations are open for the following awards:
Horizon Award — recognizes a business operating for less than three years
Small Business of the Year Award — recognizes a business with less than 50 employees
Business of the Year Award — recognizes a business with more than 50 employees
Corum Community Service Award — recognizes an individual who has performed outstanding service or has made voluntary contributions to the community and exemplifies strong values and ethics within the community.
Nonprofit of the Year Award — recognizes an active 501(c)(3) organization that has made a positive impact on the quality of life for those who live and work in the community.
Nomination deadline is 5p.m. today. Be sure to use the QR Code to case your nomination vote.
For more information please contact Caitlyn Dame, 270-821-3435.
