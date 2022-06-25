The Hopkins County School Board evaluated Amy Smith after her first year as superintendent and released the results of their evaluation of her job performance.
The board reviewed seven standards of leadership and considered the degree to which each standard had been met.
The first standard was in strategic leadership, where the superintendent creates conditions that result in strategically reimagining the district’s vision, mission, and goals to ensure that every student who graduates from high school is globally competitive in postsecondary education or the workforce, and prepared for life in the 21st century. The board’s rating was that Smith had accomplished that goal.
The second standard was in instructional leadership, where the superintendent supports and builds a system committed to shared values and beliefs focused on teaching and learning where performance gaps are systematically eliminated over time and every student graduates from high school college and career ready. The board considered that standard as accomplished.
The third standard was in cultural leadership, where the superintendent understands and acts on the important role a system’s culture has in the performance of all schools. She works to understand the people in the district and community as well as their history and traditions as they move forward to support and achieve district goals. The board gave Smith an exemplary rating.
The fourth standard was in human resources leadership, where the superintendent ensures the district is a professional learning community with processes and systems in place that result in recruitment, induction, support, evaluation, development, and retention of a highly effective and diverse staff. The board gave Smith an exemplary rating.
The fifth standard was in managerial leadership, where the superintendent ensures the district has processes and systems in place for budgeting, staffing, problem-solving, communicating expectations, and a schedule that organizes the work of the district and gives priority to student learning and safety. The board’s rating was that Smith had accomplished the goal.
The sixth standard was in collaborative leadership, where the superintendent, along with the board of education, designs structures and processes that result in broad community engagement with support for and ownership of the district vision.
Acknowledging that strong schools build strong communities, the superintendent proactively creates with school and district staff opportunities for parents, community members, government leaders, and business representatives to participate with their investments of resources, assistance, and goodwill. The board gave Smith an accomplished rating.
The last standard was in influential leadership, where the superintendent promotes the success of teaching and learning by understanding, responding to, and influencing the larger political, social, economic, legal, ethical, and cultural context. Using this knowledge, the superintendent works with the board of education to define mutual expectations, policies, and goals to ensure academic success for all students. The board’s rating was that Smith accomplished this.
In a news release, the board of education said that the past year has been full of challenges, but challenges represent opportunities. That leadership and character are brought to the forefront.
“We, the Board of Education, are extremely proud of Mrs. Amy Smith,” said the news release.
The board explains that she articulated a clear and coherent vision for the schools through works and actions. Her leadership actions, staffing, and resources are clearly aligned to invest in the accomplishment of the vision, and the vision is lively and evident in the culture, which is focused on student learning.
“We, the Board of Education, look forward to continuing our work together for the future of our children and community,” the news release said.
