For individuals and families in need of food, the Christian Food Bank in Madisonville will be giving out food boxes from 9 a.m. to noon today in their parking lot located at 241 West Center Street.
The food bank has partnered with Anthem and Tri-State Food Bank to offer mixed food boxes to the residents of Hopkins County who need assistance.
Tri-State Food Bank will also be signing up those aged 60-and-older for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Look for more details from that program in Friday’s edition of The Messenger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.