The city of Madisonville will be holding a job fair today from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Public Works Department.
“We are seeking Crew Workers and Equipment Operators, or anyone looking to start a career with the City of Madisonville,” said City of Madisonville HR Director Lynn Owens. “Equipment Operators is our biggest need. We plan to hire anywhere from four to ten workers.”
Specifically for the equipment operators, Madisonville is searching for experienced operators who can run some or all of the following: backhoe, excavator, forklift, mini excavator, front end loader, skid steer, bulldozer and pay loader.
The Public Works Department is also currently in need of Class A and B certified CDL Drivers.
“If a potential hire is CDL certified, they should bring proof of it to the job fair,” said HR Manager Kristi Stobaugh. “Potentials should also have their driver’s license and SS Card with them, as we plan to hire good candidates on the spot.”
The city offers medical, dental and vision insurance options to all fulltime employees, as well as accident, cancer and life insurance plans.
“Full-time new hires are eligible for all benefits and perks, including health insurance on the first of the month following their date of hire,” Stobaugh added.
In addition to being a part of the Kentucky Retirement Systems state retirement plan, Madisonville is also a Kentucky Deferred Compensation employer. KDC is a tax-deferred retirement savings plan offered to all state, public school and university employees, and employees of local political subdivisions that have elected to participate.
The job fair will be held at the Public Works Department at 900 McCoy Ave. today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
