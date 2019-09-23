The Daviess County Sheriff's Department charged a 14-year-old boy Thursday with four counts of first-degree arson, according to a news release.
One count involved a fire set in a boys' restroom at Daviess County High School on Thursday.
The other three involved fires set at three homes in the 3900 block of Kentucky 764 on Aug. 14, Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, the sheriff's department said.
The boy was released to his parents until his appearance in Daviess County Juvenile Court, the news release said.
On Friday, Damon Fleming, the director of Student Services at Daviess County Public Schools, released the following statement:
"The safety and security of our students and staff are always a priority of Daviess County Public Schools. This morning there is a report the arrest of an individual who is facing charges of arson in the Daviess County Community. On Thursday, September 19, 2019, there was a piece of burnt paper found in a boys' restroom at Daviess County High School. The students, staff, and the schools were never in danger. There were no injuries to anyone nor any property damage to Daviess County High School as a result of the burnt piece of paper.
There was never an active fire scene at Daviess County High School and no fire department response was necessary for the burnt piece of paper.
Investigation by school administrators and the School Resource Officer led to the identity of the person responsible for the burnt piece of paper. This investigation led to information of interest to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The investigation by school administrators and the Daviess County
Sheriff’s Office is another example of our partnership and shared commitment to the safety and security of our students and our community."
