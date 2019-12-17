Gift of giving comes to White Plains

Preparing for Landon’s Hope inaugural Christ Dinner in White Plains this Wednesday members from Cash Express and other local businesses donated several hundred toys, coats and clothing for distribution. From left, Cash Express employees Kathy Chavis and Brittney Basham along with their helper Tom Basham, Landon’s Hope’s Founder Tammy Moore and volunteer Scott Basket help unload the donated toys and coats Monday morning. The event begins at 1 p.m. for White Plains residents. For everyone else the event and food begin at 4 p.m. If coming to receive a gift for your child you need proof that the child lives with you, said Moore.
Submitted photo
