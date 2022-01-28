Governor Andy Beshear and other Kentucky state leaders gave an update yesterday on the Commonwealth Shelter Program, discussing when the first batch of travel trailers would be available to displaced families from the December 10 tornadoes.
According to Beshear, the program will make available 200 newly purchased travel trailers to house families in Western Kentucky who have nowhere to go. Ten of these trailers will be arriving today in Dawson Springs.
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield worked with Governor Andy Beshear in helping to get information on certain families who are in need of these trailers. Whitfield had brought up a long term temporary housing idea at each meeting with FEMA and the State EM, but it has been a slow moving progress, so this was the next best thing.
“I know that the original intent was to find families with school aged children who were displaced out of the county. The intent was to get them back close to home so a school bus could pick them up and take them to school,” Whitfield said. “I believe more trailers will be coming, but unsure as to a date or quantity.”
With a unanimous vote from both the House and the Senate, trailer funding was provided by House Bill 5, which Governor Beshear immediately signed into law.
