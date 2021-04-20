Baptist Health Madisonville Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson is encouraging individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to still get the vaccine.
“Once you’ve recovered from COVID-19, your level of antibodies will begin to diminish,” he said in a news release. “Even if you have recovered from COVID-19, although not common, you could potentially be infected again.”
Everyone responds differently to the virus, and since it is still relatively new, there is not enough data to predict how protected people are from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19, said Lipson in the release.
Current evidence suggests that reinfection of the virus is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection, however, experts don’t know for sure how long that period lasts. Lipson said the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 outweighs any benefits of natural immunity.
“Getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected,” he said.
Lipson said people who have recovered from COVID-19 and completed a quarantine period can receive the vaccine when it is offered. The only exception is for patients who were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
“Those patients should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “You can talk to your doctor if you have questions about the treatments you received or if you have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director at Baptist, said the hospital’s vaccination clinic is still open five days a week, but first doses are only being scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We still have second dose appointments coming in all five days at this time,” she said.
Quinn said in the next few weeks even second dose appointments will only be scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, which will allow the clinic to open just three days a week.
“That will take some time because we are honoring the appointments that were already scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays,” she said.
The hospital can administer more vaccinations than they are scheduling and can continue to be efficient with just three days of appointments moving ahead, said Quinn, who added that the goal is to get to the point where the vaccinations can be done routinely in physician offices and urgent cares so they can close the clinic.
“That way we can move our staff back to their areas and reopen our facility entrance for more normal operations,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital currently has five COVID-19 patients with none in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 5% of the hospital’s total patient population.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases since April 12, bringing the number of active cases to 68. There have been 3,990 who have recovered and 139 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the state website, Hopkins County is still classified as orange with an incident rate of 13.7 as of Sunday. An orange classification means there are between 10-25 people per 100,000 of the county population who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lipson said it is important to maintain precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading whether you have been infected or received the vaccine.
He said to stay at home unless there is an important reason to go out; to wear a mask in public; maintain a safe distance; wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth; disinfect frequently touched surfaces in the home and business and cover coughing and sneezing.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at Baptist Health Madisonville, visit Scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330.
The Health Department is administering the COVID-19 vaccine five days a week and sending their mobile vaccination van out into the community. To schedule an appointment with the health department, visit https://www.hopkinscohealthdept.com/coronavirus- vaccination- information/. Look on the health department’s Facebook page for updates on the mobile van.
