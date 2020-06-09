By The Messenger Staff
The Dawson Springs man accused of attempted murder of a Christian County sheriff’s deputy was arraigned on his charges Monday in Christian District Court.
Bradley W. Dunning, 32, entered a not guilty plea to three charges of attempted murder of a police officer, burglary (third degree), receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon as he and his counsel prepare for a preliminary hearing next week.
District Judge Foster Cotthoff shared with the court that Dunning would be assigned a public defender before his preliminary hearing Monday in district court.
The preliminary hearing will allow the judge to hear some of the evidence gathered in the case to determine if there is probable cause that Dunning committed the crime. If probable cause is found by the court, the case will go before the grand jury and Dunning will be indicted on his charges.
That hearing is set for 1 p.m. Monday.
Cotthoff also announced during Dunning’s arraignment that Christian Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self set Dunning’s bond at $500,000, which Cotthoff agreed with based on an assessment of Dunning’s risk factors of failing to appear and re-offending while out on bond.
“You are a low two for failure to appear, but a high nine for new criminal activity and a high six for new violent criminal activity — that’s a six out of seven on that scale,” Cotthoff said to Dunning during his arraignment. “Based on that, I find that Judge Self’s bond is highly appropriate in this instance and it will stay the same at $500,000.”
Christian County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dunning after he reportedly attempted to murder a CCSO deputy off Eagle Way on Saturday night.
According to an arrest report from Sgt. Brandon Myers, Dunning was involved in an ATV accident around 10 p.m. in the area of Eagle Way and Pennyrile Parkway. Sgt. Myers, who was on routine patrol, spotted the four-wheeler and got out with Dunning who at the time was complaining of injuries from the accident.
As the deputy was attempting to render aid, Dunning brandished a handgun and attempted to shoot Myers in the head, the report states. The weapon somehow malfunctioned and did not fire, and Sgt. Myers successfully took Dunning into custody as he called for backup.
Deputies discovered the four-wheeler operated by Dunning at the time of the accident was recently stolen from a burglarized building at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville. It was also determined that Dunning was in possession of a stolen pickup truck out of Princeton, which was also recovered in the area.
Dunning is lodged in the Christian County Jail.
