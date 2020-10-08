Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Anthony Simms, 33, of Manitou, was charged Tuesday with identity theft and two counts of failure to appear.
Whitney Densmore, 20, of Dawson Springs, was served Tuesday a probation violation warrant.
Candace Conrad, 24, of Madisonville, was served Tuesday with a probation violation warrant.
Mark Smith Jr., 44, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Hunter Stewart, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Eric Sigh, 40, of St.Louis, Missouri, was charged Tuesday with fugitive from another state.
Tanna Dunlap, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by taking or shoplifting.
