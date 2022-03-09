Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Daniel Richard Kovach Jr., of Dawson Springs, was charged, March 4, for failure to appear in court.
Rebakah J. Kovach, of Dawson Springs, was charged, March 4, for failure to appear in court.
Dakota Gobin, of Nortonville, was charged, March 5, for probation violation for a felony offense.
Steven S. Hilburn, of Earlington, was charged, March 6, for assault in the fourth degree, resulting in a minor injury.
Timothy C. Torres, of Oakland City, IN, was charged, March 7, for operating on a suspended/revoked license, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security in the first offense and possession of open alcoholic container in motor vehicle.
Joseph Henry Noble, of Evansville, IN, was charged, March 7, for public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs in the first offense and drug paraphernalia.
Carmen D. Torres, of Evansville, IN, was charged, March 7, for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Bradley S. McClain, was charged, March 7, for contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order and failure to appear in court.
Christopher Kelley, was charged, March 7, for theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Bobby Arnett, was charged, March 8, for violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order.
