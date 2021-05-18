Local author Joe Gooch says he has stepped out of his comfort zone — so to speak — with his latest offering — “The China Affair.”
Gooch — who has written several historical-based books — will have a book signing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Historical Society of Hopkins County for his first novel, which he said it was fun to write because he could create the characters and make the story develop the way he wanted it to.
“When you write a history book, the history drives the story, but when you write a novel, you have to be creative about what is going to happen,” said Gooch.
Some of Gooch’s past writings include, “The History of Madisonville,” “Just the Other Day,” and “Just the Other Day: Revisited.”
A history and sociology professor at Madisonville Community College for 50 years, Gooch said the novel was inspired by a trip he took to China nearly 20 years ago with other professors.
“I thought that for a group of teachers to go to China and experience these kinds of things in China, there would be a story,”
said Gooch.
He said a lot of what he observed while in China — like the standard of living, the Chinese love of the Buick, and how friendly the people were — made it into the book, he said. Some of his own experiences made it in as well.
“The characters in that book are based on people that I have known and run across in my lifetime, so I have modified them to make them the characters I want them to be,” said Gooch.
Two characters in the book are two doctors he met when he had eye trauma several years ago. The first doctor that saw him here in Madisonville sent him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he met the second physician.
While the story is based on some of his experiences, Gooch said the novel is fiction and fantasy.
“Not everything is the way it might appear to be,” he said.
He said the story starts with a group of professors visiting China to teach Chinese teachers English, and the story ends in Chicago. The book has some romance, action and suspense.
The Historical Society is located at 107 Union Street and the cost of the book is $12.
Anyone can purchase a book at the book signing or contact Gooch directly for a copy at 270-635-5649.
