A Madisonville man was arrested in Evansville on Thursday after police were contacted regarding a man on school property with a gun.
According to the arrest affidavit, parents attending a volleyball game at Lincoln Elementary School in Evansville notified the school’s principal that there was an unknown subject wearing a black ski mask and carrying a firearm. Police say that the principal verified the man’s presence, along with what appeared to be the grip of a handgun sticking out of his pants. She took a photo and called 911, at which time the suspect got up to leave.
Evansville Police say that upon arriving at the scene, they spotted Lashad Stuckey, 34 of Madisonville, walking down the street near the school. Officers say that he matched both the description of the suspect given to dispatch and the photo that the principal had taken.
Police say that Stuckey initially refused consent to be searched, but was eventually taken into custody and a 9mm handgun was located in his pants.
Officers stated that during their interview of the suspect, he did not seem to understand that it was illegal to have a firearm on school property.
Stuckey was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.