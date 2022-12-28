BIBLE

The group from the very first Bible Marathon Reading, in 2016, in front of the Santa House at the court house, where the reading takes place.

 Photo submitted

This year will mark the eighth year for the Bible Reading Marathon in Madisonville, kicking off December 31, 2022 and running through January 4, 2023.

“This event is not hosted nor supported by ‘a church’ nor by ‘any denomination’…we simply come together and read the Bible,” Lynda Crick, KY120 United Bible Marathon for Hopkins County Coordinator said. “No opinions, no soliciting, simply reading God’s Word. Here in Hopkins County, we were blessed that Jailer, Mike Lewis and our Lyons Club allowed us to utilize the Santa House to stay out of the elements.”

