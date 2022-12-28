This year will mark the eighth year for the Bible Reading Marathon in Madisonville, kicking off December 31, 2022 and running through January 4, 2023.
“This event is not hosted nor supported by ‘a church’ nor by ‘any denomination’…we simply come together and read the Bible,” Lynda Crick, KY120 United Bible Marathon for Hopkins County Coordinator said. “No opinions, no soliciting, simply reading God’s Word. Here in Hopkins County, we were blessed that Jailer, Mike Lewis and our Lyons Club allowed us to utilize the Santa House to stay out of the elements.”
According to Crick, a gentleman named Mark Harrell shared a vision God gave him back in 2015, with Pastor, Howard Jones of The River. There were 120 in the Upper Room and there are 120 Counties in KY. Mark created the KY120 United Bible Reading Marathon, with that hope that one day there will be all 120 Counties involved.
Now that the group is in the Hopkins County Fiscal Courtroom, they have chosen to kick off the Bible Marathon with praise and worship by different a local talent. Crick shares that the kick off begins on December 31, at 11pm, and finishes approximately 11:45p.m. At that time, Pastor Paul McPeek from The River prays into the New Year and as the clock strikes midnight, those participating will begin reading the Bible for 90 consecutive hours until it is finished on January 4, at 6p.m. Upon completion of the Bible Marathon, Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield, finishes up with prayer over our County.
The schedule is broken down into 12-three-hour blocks, with 12 -fifteen minute time slots, with pre-selected scriptures.
“Some read a favorite scripture in honor of a loved one, some read with their family, students, friends and co-workers. In years past, we’ve been able to provide food around the clock for anyone that would like to come and listen or for those whom are participating.”
In 2020, the group had to pivot and have a select few, social distanced at the kick off and prayer, and then turn to the Bible on audio.
“We needed to be sure we kept everyone safe. This year, we’re struggling to fill 360 time slots due to so many battling sickness, many still not recovered and settled into a home from last December’s devastating tornadoes, several are traveling, etc. All completely understandable and we’re very sensitive to what our community is dealing with.”
Anyone that would like to participate can look at the schedule on Facebook page KY120 — Hopkins, Click on Events, Click on the Pinned Post 8thAnnual Bible Reading Marathon. Crick shares that the schedule is updated as she fills another time slot.
People can also Crick via cell phone, (270) 875-1553 and leave a message.
“We are especially challenged this year filling our middle of the night times. Any year that we are unable to fill the times, I’ll always revert to Audio. I am passionate about this event and I’ll continue it and grow it each year. So many lives are changed and touched through this powerful event and I’m grateful for the support of our Community.”
