An armed suspect in a public place is a scene we’ve become used to seeing in movies and on television, especially during the last week, but according to Madisonville police, its a scene that played out right here in Madisonville Thursday evening. Luckily police were able to bring the situation to an end with no shots fired.
Witnesses told police that Steven Lee Schmittler, 33 of Madisonville, entered Oasis Thursday afternoon and began to consume alcohol. At some point in the afternoon he became extremely intoxicated and began going table-to-table harassing customers. The restaurant’s owner reported that he approached the suspect and asked him to pay and leave, at which things reportedly turned violent.
The owner stated that Schmittler refused to leave and began yelling at him. While the owner was calling dispatch about the disturbance, he said the suspect then picked his personal belongings up and slammed them down onto a counter. He allegedly then began verbally threatening staff members.
Witnesses say that the owner and several staff members escorted Schmittler to the restaurant lobby, where he pulled a handgun and aimed it customers and staff in the lobby. Staff and customer retreated into the restaurant and locked the doors, while the suspect exited and headed to his vehicle.
It was at this point that police say officers arrived on the scene and that the suspect aimed his firearm at officer Jason Barnes. When officers drew their weapons on Schmittler, they say he immediately holstered his own weapon and complied with all further commands.
The suspect was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication in a public place, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment of a police officer.
When he was taken into custody, police say that the suspect possessed both the firearm he had been hold, as well as a second that was in a holster hip. Both weapons were fully loaded with rounds in the chamber.
