While no action was taken on the matter at Monday night’s Annexation and Zoning Committee meeting, a discussion regarding an ordinance governing food trucks in Madisonville raised concern for some council members.
Debbie Todd, who oversees the city’s zoning and permits department, updated the committee on the ordinance that currently allows food trucks to be at one location for 14 days except for the downtown area, which restricts the trucks to being in a location to three days.
“When we adopted this a couple of years ago, we mirrored what the state health department requirement was, which was the 14 days,” said Todd. “Soon after we adopted that, the health department changed their regulations to where if you get an annual permit there are no restrictions to how long you can stay somewhere, and if you get the temporary permit, the 14 days still apply.”
Todd said COVID-19 has impacted the efforts to force regulations with the restaurants and food industry in the town, and added that a complaint had been filed against a vendor that was renting space from a business to operate.
Todd did not confirm the business or discuss the subject of the complaint.
“I thought it would be a good time to bring this to the council to see if you had any wish to mirror what the health department has and take out the requirement of the 14 days,” said Todd. “We would recommend keeping the three days for downtown, but elsewhere, if they are on commercial or industrial property, if you want to change that to no limitation.”
Todd said the food trucks still have to pay the restaurant tax and still obtain a business license. The only expenses food trucks do not incur are the brick and mortar and property taxes.
Ward 5 Councilmember Frank Stevenson said the original intent of the ordinance was to mirror the health department’s guidelines.
“It would seem logical to me to correct our ordinance to mirror that,” he said.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said the main question for the council is if they are OK with a food truck being set up for year round “or do you want that to be limited to two weeks at a time, and then they have to come back in 30 days from the time they shut down and move?”
Todd added the one vendor in question is the only one that has been set up for an extended period of time.
Ward 1 Councilmember Misty Cavanaugh said her concern was the difference in days that food trucks can operate outside of downtown compared to in the downtown area.
“It seems that we are giving priority to those businesses while not applying that to businesses that are not downtown,” she said. “I don’t like that we are doing that. Say someone sets up across the street from Silver Star and they sell burgers, too. Are we really going to allow them to set up all year round and compete with a brick and mortar? I think there should be some limitations, but I think it should be applied to all. Yes, our downtown is important, but why are only the ones downtown the ones that don’t have competition coming in from a food truck?”
The discussion ended without any action coming out of committee.
