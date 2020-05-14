The coronavirus now is blamed for killing 20% of the patients at a Madisonville nursing home.
A report released Wednesday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health increased the death count to 22 residents at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. The home has 110 beds, and 61 residents have tested positive.
Yet overall, the COVID-19 numbers in Hopkins County were hopeful Wednesday. The Health Department reported only one new confirmed case, putting the total at 216. Gov. Andy Beshear mentioned four new cases during his late-afternoon briefing.
Seven more recovered patients improved that number locally to 140, while the death count remained at 27.
“We have had our first good week, this past week,” Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach told the county health board Wednesday.
“I believe there are probably more cases out there that have not been tested,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said during a Facebook Live briefing. “They’re either asymptomatic, so don’t know that they have a reason to test, or are at home and recovering.”
Beach noted one new person is a “probable,” because of waning antibodies. That man entered a 72-hour isolation to confirm that no COVID-19 symptoms exist.
Beach presented new details on what she and her staff have done in the wake of COVID-19. Among other things, it meant a layoff plan.
“I needed to go ahead and lay off the school nurses and school support staff, so that they could draw unemployment.” Beach said during a video conference meeting.
Beach did not say how many people were affected. But she noted those personnel are not paid when there’s no school. Hopkins County public schools closed for in-person instruction in mid-March.
“I think most of our school staff being laid off right now is probably a better benefit,” Beach said.
With only 11 new positive cases so far in May, Beach has been able to reopen some services at the Health Department office. The coronavirus shutdown actually will help balance her budget for the fiscal year.
“We’re not having school health. We have been reducing all of our family planning,” Beach said.
But Beach expressed concern about Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to hire 700 “contact tracers” over the next few weeks to track down people who come close to COVID-19 patients.
“They’re going to hire, mainly, students,” Beach said. Even though they will be medical and nursing students, “we’ll be opening probably back up for about two weeks before we get any of them.”
Beach said contacts might not have confidence taking calls from tracers with different area codes.
A big potential tool for coronavirus testing across Hopkins County is stuck at the moment. It’s a public health van that’s under construction at the Ford plant in Lexington, paid for with a federal grant.
“It’s stalled along the assembly line when they quit working,” Beach said. “I couldn’t pull out of having the van because it’s halfway through the assembly.”
Beach hopes the van will be ready by late fall.
In other developments Wednesday connected with COVID-19:
• Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton urged residents not to dial 911 to report people breaking the state’s reopening rules. The toll-free number to report non-compliance is 1-833-KY-SAFER.
• Cotton added that Baptist Health Madisonville is preparing rules on reopening for visits to patients. They were not yet posted on the hospital’s social media.
• Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville announced the creation of a pediatric coronavirus helpline for anyone in Kentucky. The number is 1-800-722-5725.
• the United Way of the Coalfield announced Hopkins County has received $44,304 in federal grant money for “emergency food and shelter programs.” A local board will distribute the money. Interested agencies should contact the United Way office by Friday, May 22.
• the Ashbyburg and Dalton convenience centers resumed normal hours.
