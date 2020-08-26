Madisonvile Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
Jonah M. Mills, 35, of Manitou, was charged Monday with public intoxication — controlled substance.
Levi Hill, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
Amanda J. Forsythe, 37, of St. Charles, was charged Friday with contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Laura J. Trautman, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
Quaven L. Henderson, 26, of Nashville, was charged Saturday with fugitive from another state.
Phillip Adams, 62, of White Plains, was served Sunday a Hopkins County bench warrant for failure to appear.
Lee Adams, 53, of Princeton, was served Sunday with a Hopkins County warrant for non-payment of court costs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.