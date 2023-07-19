Election-2023 Kentucky-Governor

Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron, center, introduced his running mate Robby Mills, left, as Cameron’s wife Makenze Cameron looked on during the announcement at the Republican Party headquarters in Frankfort on Wednesday.

 AP Photo/Sam Upshaw Jr.

FRANKFORT — Republican Daniel Cameron selected state senator Robby Mills as his running mate Wednesday in Kentucky’s race for governor, turning to a steadfast conservative with a record of shepherding pro-coal and anti-transgender legislation that fits into his campaign themes.

Cameron, the state’s attorney general, introduced Mills to the campaign at an event that drew a bevy of the party’s faithful, including lawmakers and state officeholders.

