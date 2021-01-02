Sara James, owner of Lilly Ann’s, is hoping to change the Hanson retail scene.
She opened Lilly Ann’s as a place the community can purchase healthy and natural products. The items sold in the store will either be made in Kentucky or in the United States.
“We have got a lot of people in this area, Kentucky in particular, that have talents that are wonderful and they make amazing products,” said James.
She said she has wanted to open a spa in Hanson for a while. One day she was driving past the building that now houses her store on her way to see her daughter, saw the for rent sign and decided to call.
“I fell in love with it and decided this is the place I needed to be,” said James.
Her family owns their own business in Madisonville, Clements Jewelers, and wanted to incorporate that family aspect over to her store. She decided to name the store after her granddaughter, Lilly Ann.
Though James has plans for the store, right now there is only a gift shop on the first floor. Some of the products sold in the store are goat milk soap, based body products from hand soap to body scrubs and even some men’s products like beard oil.
The store sells soy candles, made in Hopkins County, along with two lines of wood products like cutting boards and wine racks. James said they also sell Ale-8-One drinks delivered from the Dr. Pepper facility in Madisonville.
When choosing products to sell, James said she looks for items that would be perfect for a gift basket to a friend, sister or spouse. Something that comes from the community and means more to that person because it is from the community.
“It seems like a lot of times we end up buying a lot of cheap chotskies to fill that void, and this can give you a way to fill that void with something usable and support your economy at the same time,” said James.
James has plans to expand the store to offer healthier cold food options during lunch. She said there isn’t a place in Hanson besides Swaggy P’s to get lunch that is not a gas station.
“Some people want a place they can sit and have coffee with their friends or eat lunch with their friends and we hope to be able to provide that,” she said.
Plans are also being made to turn the top floor of the building into a spa offering yoga classes, massages and facials. She wants to offer natural and healthy products and services to the community.
“I feel like if people get out and know this place and connect with it, that they will see you can still get all your products for all your gift needs without only having Walmart as an option,” said James.
She is hoping to have a gift basket subscription plan in place by the end of January, for people who have a hard time remembering special occasions.
“The subscription plan is basically going to allow you to, for one sum, get a gift basket a couple of times a year,” said James.
James said the baskets will start around $100 for two $50 gift baskets that can be picked up or delivered when first purchased. The amount will go up $50 each for more gift baskets. She said the largest subscription they will do would be $250 for five to six baskets.
“You can pick the date those gift baskets are ready for pick up or delivery,” said James. “They can choose how many baskets they want a year and who they want it to go to and we will make it happen.”
The baskets are not just for individuals, but can also be created for business for office day, secretaries day or nurses day, she said.
One of James’ focuses is to keep prices reasonable. She said a lot of the products are priced similar to other bath companies and the wood products are not that expensive.
She said as a whole everyone in Hanson has been very supportive of the store and what she has planned to do with it.
“I just want to let the community know we are here and we are going to be bringing in more items as we go,” said James.
Lilly Ann’s is located at 25 Sunset Road in Hanson and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on products or the store, visit www.lillyanns.com/ or check them out on Facebook at Lilly Ann’s or call at 270-440-0019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.