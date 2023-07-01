Melanie Tapp, Logan McGary, and JD Lester have been honored as one of the “30 under 40 Successful People” by the Western Kentucky Business Journal.
Tapp serves as the business relationship director for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. McGary has worked as an agent for Riddle Insurance since 2016. Lester is the executive vice president of Lawton Insurance under Cole & Durham Insurance.
The “30 under 40 Successful People” awards are presented annually by the journal to celebrate young professionals who have exhibited exceptional talent, leadership, and dedication in their respective fields.
Tapp said she is deeply honored and grateful to be recognized.
“This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation team, as well as the unwavering support of our community,” she said. “I am proud to share this accolade with friends and colleagues Logan McGary and JD Lester, who have also been instrumental in shaping the future of Hopkins County.”
Bill Rudd, the president of Economic Development, said they are thrilled to celebrate Tapp’s well-deserved recognition.
“Melanie’s outstanding achievements, coupled with her dedication to our community, make her an exceptional leader,” he said. “We are privileged to have her on our team, and her accomplishments continue to elevate the reputation of Madisonville and Hopkins County.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.