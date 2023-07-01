Melanie Tapp, Logan McGary, and JD Lester have been honored as one of the “30 under 40 Successful People” by the Western Kentucky Business Journal.

Tapp serves as the business relationship director for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. McGary has worked as an agent for Riddle Insurance since 2016. Lester is the executive vice president of Lawton Insurance under Cole & Durham Insurance.

