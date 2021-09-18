A Dawson Springs man arrested in connection to a murder of a Dawson Springs teen in June has been indicted by a grand jury.
Michael Roche, 19, was indicted with complicity to commit murder by a Hopkins County Grand Jury on Sept. 14.
Roche was arrested on June 2 for his alleged involvement in the June 1 shooting of 16-year-old Dakota Carter. Roche was charged by the Kentucky State Police at his home with complicity to murder along with cultivating marijuana (five plants or more), delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The complicity charge is the only charge from Roche’s arrest being observed in the Hopkins County Circuit Court. All other crimes with which Roche was charged with on June 2 are being tried in Caldwell County Circuit Court.
According to the KSP Post 2 PIO Trooper Brandon McPherson, the complicity charge means that Roche was considered an accomplice with the murder following initial interviews with KSP.
Roche also was indicted for a March 10 incident for second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape of a person less than 14-years-old and the defendant being 18-years-old or older, according to indictments released from the grand jury.
As of Friday, Roche still remains housed at the Caldwell County Jail on a combined total of $508,000 cash bond, according to the jail’s website.
According to Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman, Roche’s arraignment for both separate indictments will be Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.
The KSP did not return request for comments on the shooting investigation or the March 10 sexual assault case.
