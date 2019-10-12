Watch your step while driving across Kentucky this weekend. The state police are watching you closely.
All KSP posts are participating in a Regional Crash Reduction Initiative through Monday. A message from the KSP said patrols are increased, with safety checkpoints set up.
"The focus of this campaign is to target seat belt, speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving violations," the KSP announcement says.
The KSP has eight posted checkpoints across Hopkins County:
• U.S. 62 at mile marker 22
• Old White Plains Nortonvlle Road at Illey Sisk Road
• Intersection of KY 336 at KY 481
• Intersection of KY 2171, KY 481 and KY 336
• KY 112 at Suthards Church
• 4100 Nebo Road, along U.S. 41A
• U.S. 41A at mile marker 12
• KY 70 at KY 109
